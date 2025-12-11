Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health, safety and rapid response technologies, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 24, 2025 and December 9, 2025, it has closed its upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $935,000. The Offering was upsized from an initial $500,000 target to accommodate high investor demand. Gross proceeds were raised through the issuance of 18,700,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees on certain subscriptions in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies, consisting of cash commissions of $65,450 and 1,309,000 broker warrants in respect of investors introduced by eligible finders. Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Unit at $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund the licensing fee and related obligations under the Company's licensing agreement with Healthy Sprays, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

"The strong demand for this financing from existing shareholders, members of our management team, and new strategic investors underscores the confidence in our strategy and the momentum we are building across our portfolio of products," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "With the successful close of this upsized financing, we are well-capitalized to advance the commercialization of the Healthy Sprays GLP-1 technology, continue to grow sales of our current product lines, and execute on our vision of delivering accessible, science-driven wellness solutions at scale."

MI 61-101 Disclosure

An insider of the Company participated in the Offering, which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the securities issued to the insider under the Offering does not exceed $2,500,000.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly-traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to enhance health outcomes and enhance public safety and wellness.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer

