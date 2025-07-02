Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug testing and harm reduction technologies, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), has officially launched its direct-to-consumer e-commerce store featuring ToxiShield, the trusted brand behind Safety Strips, designed to combat fentanyl overdoses and drink spiking.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the Company's mission to increase accessibility to rapid drug testing and harm reduction technologies, particularly fentanyl and drink spiking test strips, across North America. The new platform allows individuals, organizations, and community groups to easily purchase Safety Strips' innovative products online, furthering harm reduction efforts in both public and private settings.

"This online platform is a major step forward in democratizing access to harm reduction tools," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safe Supply. "We're now putting life-saving technology directly into the hands of those who need it most-students, frontline workers, and families-anytime, anywhere."

The store features a range of products including:

Fentanyl Test Strips





Drink Spiking Test Cards

With the launch of its new e-commerce platform, Safety Strips is emerging as a national leader in digital-first harm reduction-backed by Safe Supply's capital, infrastructure, and mission-driven vision. The store features the full line of ToxiShield products, designed to empower individuals with fast, discreet, and reliable testing solutions amid rising overdose rates and drug adulteration.

To ensure professional and timely delivery, all orders will be fulfilled by Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a premier global platform for the distribution of lifestyle products and health and safety solutions across North America.

About Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd., develops and commercializes innovative harm reduction tools, including proprietary fentanyl detection kits and drink spike test kits, providing individuals and communities with critical protections in a discreet, affordable format.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. The Company supports breakthrough ideas that address urgent societal needs and is uniquely positioned at the intersection of public health and technological advancement.

Visit the new store at: www.toxishield.com

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

