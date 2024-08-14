Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its initial prospecting program at its 100% owned Archie Lake Project ("Archie Lake") in northern Saskatchewan. A Grander Exploration Ltd. eight-man prospecting team will undertake an extensive grab and chip sampling program to explore the 264-hectare property for basement-hosted hosted uranium mineralization in this active exploration area of northeast Saskatchewan.

Grander has identified target areas TZ1 and TZ2 (see July 18, 2024 News Release) after a detailed review of historic geophysical data. A first pass scintillometer survey with 25-meter spacing will cover the entire property, focusing on TZ1 and TZ2. Anomalous areas will be soil sampled and examined for bedrock with rock or Shaw drill sampling to follow.

Clive Massey, President & CEO of Atomic Minerals, commented, "We are excited to commence planning for our 2024 prospecting program at Archie Lake. This project represents a significant opportunity for Atomic Minerals, and we are confident that our systematic exploration approach will yield promising results. The use of advanced technology and meticulous planning underscores our commitment to uncovering the full potential of this uranium-rich region."

Archie Lake

Situated in northern Saskatchewan and straddling the southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, the Archie Lake Project lies contiguous to NexGen Energy's significant land package to the north, east, and west. NexGen's holdings in this area focus on repeats of its Arrow high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposit. The Athabasca Basin in Canada is renowned for hosting the vast majority of the world's high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is currently designing a multiphase exploration strategy to explore these target zones, with further details to be announced shortly.

Qualified Person

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), an advisor to the Company, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Atomic has not undertaken any independent investigation of the geophysical surveys, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Atomic considers these historical geophysical surveys relevant as it is using these surveys as a guide to plan exploration programs.





Figure 1. Location of Target Zones 1 & 2 from Historic Falcon AGG Survey1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10252/219817_2c87aae4f410486e_002full.jpg

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 Sourced: Analysis and Interpretation of Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey by Condor Consulting, Inc. for Nexgen Energy Ltd. - June 3, 2015 - Nicole Pendrigh, M.Sc. and Ken Witherly CPG-11536

