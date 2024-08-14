

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst relief following better-than-expected producer price inflation readings from the U.S., markets are waiting anxiously for the consumer price inflation data to be released on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, market expectations of a Fed rate cut in September remains strong.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined as demand concerns weighed on market sentiment. Gold rallied to levels close to the previous peak. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,761.00, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,433.60, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 17,872.65, up 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,254.19, up 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 7,297.31, up 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,709.95, up 0.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,427.50, up 0.54% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,850.70, up 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,850.65, down 0.60% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,113.36, down 0.35%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1021, up 0.27% GBP/USD at 1.2845, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 146.97, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6627, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3708, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 102.45, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.836%, down 0.55% Germany at 2.196%, up 0.69% France at 2.937%, up 0.72% U.K. at 3.8805%, down 0.27% Japan at 0.825%, up 1.35%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $80.50, down 0.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $78.08, down 0.34%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,514.60, up 0.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,286.39, up 4.31% Ethereum at $2,735.92, up 3.86% BNB at $528.57, up 1.51% Solana at $146.96, up 1.51% XRP at $0.58, up 0.85%.



