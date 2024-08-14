

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has launched production of twelve amphibious firefighting planes to make up the permanent rescEU fleet.



A number of EU Member States have signed agreements with the Canadian Commercial Corporation for the production of these aircraft.



The planes will be financed by the European Commission and will become the new backbone of the EU's crisis response to tackle forest fires. Aircraft from the rescEU reserves can be rapidly deployed in case a country is facing severe wildfires that require additional support.



This is in line with the EU's long-term strategy to establish a permanent rescEU firefighting fleet hosted by Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.



Ten additional firefighting planes are being purchased by Member States directly to reinforce their national fleets, the European Commission said.



The Canada's government-owned contracting agency is estimated to deliver the first batch of these new planes by the end of 2027.



Wildfires have recently become a pan-European concern, and the fire risk is expected to further increase due to climate change.



The rescEU fleet is a European reserve that includes firefighting planes and helicopters.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX