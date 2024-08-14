

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is awarding $566.4 million via 296 grants in 47 states to modernize U.S. airports.



This is the ninth round of funding as part of the Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, aimed to enhance safety and efficiency at airports.



The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.



Airports receiving funding include Kailua/Kona Ellison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole, Hawaii, where $49.6 million will be spent for the rehabilitation of Runway 17/35 to enhance safety.



Seattle-Tacoma International in Washington will get $45.4 million for structural, seismic, and building system upgrades to Concourse S to meet design standards.



$43.3 million has been granted to Charlotte/Douglas International in North Carolina for the construction of a deicing pad, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, grading and drainage, lighting and signage to meet current FAA standards.



$34.6 million has been allocated to Louisville Muhammad Ali International in Kentucky for expanding the existing terminal by 31,049 square feet and includes a TSA checkpoint, solar microgrid, and emergency generator.



Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Nevada has been awarded $20.6 million. This grant funds the replacement of elevators to improve safety and enhance Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.



Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia will get $20.1 million for the rehabilitation of taxiways and taxilanes to improve safety.



$18.2 million has been granted to Sacramento International in California. This grant funds the reconstruction of a pedestrian walkway to enhance safety.



$13.5 million grant to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International in Louisiana funds a new people mover system for the terminal to move passengers through the airport more efficiently.



Moline Quad Cities International in Illinois will get $8.2 million. This grant funds the expansion of the existing terminal by 14,116 square feet to facilitate the movement of passengers and baggage to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.



