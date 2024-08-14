Finland-based Wärtsilä Energy has upgraded its GEMS digital energy platform to transform the way GWh-scale battery energy storage projects (BESS) are managed in Australia. From pv magazine Australia Wärtsilä Energy has launched an upgrade of its GEMS software product. It claimed that this will transform the way GWh-scale BESS are managed in Australia. The GEMS digital energy platform connects energy assets to markets and monitors, controls, and optimizes assets at both site and portfolio levels, with the new iteration, GEMS 7 operating autonomously to support multi-GWh-scale energy storage projects. ...

