Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Highlights for three months ended June 30, 2024: (Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2023, "Q1" refers to the three months ended March 31, 2024, "Q2" refers to the three months ended June 30, 2024, "Twin Vee" refers to the gas-powered segment, "Forza" refers to the electric boat and development segment, and "consolidated" refers to the consolidated results of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.)

Twin Vee experienced a decline in demand for its products due to higher interest rates and slowing economic demand for recreational vehicles

Proactive measures were taken to mitigate slowing demand challenges, including lowering production numbers, tightened financial controls, and a reduction in workforce.

Revenue for Q2 decreased by 47% to $4,327,000 from $8,125,000 in the previous year.

Twin Vee reported a minimal reduction in cash of $132,000 before capital purchases of $351,000 in Q2.

Consolidated holdings of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $15,134,000 at the end of Q2 as compared to $17,381,000 at the end of Q1.

Twin Vee reported $6,945,000 in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, at the end of Q2, down $483,000 from $7,428,000 at the end of Q1.

Forza's cash and cash equivalents were $8,189,000 at the end of Q2 compared to $9,950,000 at the end of Q1.

Consolidated net loss for Q2 was $4,519,000, which includes Twin Vee's Q2 net loss of $1,681,000 and Forza X1's Q2 net loss of $2,832,000.

The decrease in cash reserves was primarily due to the Forza building additions, funds allocated by Twin Vee for new product development and building expansion as well as operational cash losses from reduced revenue in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by favorable working capital management.

At June 30, 2024; Consolidated total assets were $33,753,000. Forza's total assets were $13,157,000. Twin Vee's total assets were $20,596,000.

Forza reduced cash burn during Q2 through lower SG&A, including salaries, wages, and R&D spending to less than $150,000 a month.

Asset impairment charge of $1,674,000.

"The recreational marine industry has continued to be challenged by declining customer demand partially a result of the stubbornly high-interest rate environment," explained Joseph Visconti, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

"During the second quarter we again took steps to right-size the labor force while also tightly controlling operating costs. At the same time, we are using this slower period to lay the groundwork for the next market upswing. Twin Vee is investing in new models and expanding our Fort Pierce, FL manufacturing facility to increase production capacity and create a more efficient factory layout. We are also investing in vertical integration and efficiency by adding a state-of-the-art CNC machine into our manufacturing process. This will save on costs associated with outsourcing and enhance the quality of the boat molds we use to build our products. We are committed to reducing cash burn while making smart investments in infrastructure, product development, and other revenue generating opportunities for the Company."

Twin Vee reported a 47% decline in consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, to $4,326,821 as compared to $8,124,632 in the same period in 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Twin Vee had a consolidated net loss of $4,519,196, as compared to a net loss of $1,903,743 in the prior year. Included in the Twin Vee consolidated net loss was a net loss attributable to Forza X1 of $2,831,554 and $1,483,654 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA), the electric boat and development subsidiary in which Twin Vee has a 44.43% controlling interest, had a net loss of $2,831,554 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which includes an impairment charge of $1,674,000 for its partially completed building. This loss is compared to a net loss of $1,483,653 for the comparable period in 2023.

The consolidated net loss attributed to stockholders of Twin Vee was $2,945,702 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a consolidated net loss attributed to stockholders of Twin Vee of $1,334,643 for the comparable period in 2023. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require Twin Vee to file consolidated financial statements based on Twin Vee's controlling interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA).

(Tables Follow)



June 30, December 31,





2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,927,460 $ 16,497,703 $ (2,570,243 ) (15.6 %) Restricted cash $ 210,876 $ 257,530 $ (46,654 ) (18.1 %) Current assets $ 19,582,107 $ 26,646,318 $ (7,064,211 ) (26.5 %) Current liabilities $ 4,560,560 $ 4,216,345 $ 344,215 8.2 % Working capital $ 15,021,548 $ 22,429,973 $ (7,408,425 ) (33.0 %)













Three Months Ended June 30,











2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 4,326,821 $ 8,124,632 $ (3,797,811 ) (47 %) Cost of products sold $ 4,124,481 $ 7,188,917 $ (3,064,436 ) (43 %) Gross profit $ 202,340 $ 935,715 $ (733,375 ) (78 %) Operating expenses $ 4,861,416 $ 3,979,942 $ 881,474 22 % Loss from operations $ (4,659,076 ) $ (3,044,227 ) $ (1,614,849 ) 53 % Other income $ (139,880 ) $ (1,140,484 ) $ 1,000,605 (88 %) Net loss $ (4,519,196 ) $ (1,903,743 ) $ (2,615,453 ) 137 %



Six Months Ended June 30,





2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 9,603,164 $ 17,001,847 $ (7,398,683 ) (44 %) Cost of products sold $ 9,123,511 $ 14,456,574 $ (5,333,063 ) (37 %) Gross profit $ 479,653 $ 2,545,273 $ (2,065,620 ) (81 %) Operating expenses $ 7,681,934 $ 7,959,023 $ (277,089 ) (3 %) Loss from operations $ (7,202,281 ) $ (5,413,750 ) $ (1,788,531 ) 33 % Other income $ 347,891 $ 1,681,542 $ (1,333,651 ) (79 %) Net loss $ (6,854,390 ) $ (3,732,208 ) $ (3,122,182 ) 84 %



Six Months Ended June 30,













2024 2023 $ Change % Change Cash used in operating activities $ (2,232,013 ) $ (3,430,097 ) $ 1,198,084 35 % Cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (247,855 ) $ (655,669 ) $ (407,814 ) (62 %) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (137,029 ) $ 6,921,886 $ (7,058,915 ) (102 %) Net Change in Cash $ (2,616,896 ) $ 2,836,120 $ (5,453,016 ) (192 %)

The following table shows information by reportable segments for three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release. We believe that this supplemental information is useful to investors because it allows for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods. Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain non-cash expenses. Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the Company. Adjusted Net (Loss) is not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Gas-Powered Boats Franchise Electric Boat and Development Total Net sales $ 4,326,821 $ - $ - $ 4,326,821 Cost of products sold 4,097,640 - 26,841 4,124,481 Operating expense 1,943,927 927 2,916,563 4,861,416 Loss from operations (1,714,746 ) (927 ) (2,943,404 ) (4,659,076 ) Other income (expense) 22,733 5,297 111,850 139,880 Net loss $ (1,681,419 ) $ (6,224 ) $ (2,831,554 ) $ (4,519,196 )



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gas-Powered Boats Franchise Electric Boat and Development Total Net sales $ 8,124,632 $ - $ - $ 8,124,632 Cost of products sold 7,148,121 - 40,796 7,188,917 Operating expense 2,400,942 278 1,578,722 3,979,942 Loss from operations (1,424,431 ) (278 ) (1,619,518 ) (3,044,227 ) Other income (expense) 1,008,741 (4,122 ) 135,865 1,140,484 Net loss $ (415,690 ) $ (4,400 ) $ (1,483,653 ) $ (1,903,743 )



Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net loss to GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:





Gas-Powered Boats

Three Months Ended

June 30, Franchise

Three Months Ended

June 30, Electric Boat and Development

Three Months Ended

June 30,



2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (1,681,419 ) $ (415,690 ) $ (6,224 ) $ (4,400 ) $ (2,831,554 ) $ (1,483,653 ) Stock based compensation 133,928 148,198 - - 183,815 341,163 Impairment of property & equipment - - - - 1,674,000 - Depreciation and amortization 371,151 236,332 - - 63,807 48,230 Change in inventory reserve - - - - 175,820 - Government grant income - (937,482 ) - - - - Adjusted net income (loss) $ (1,176,340 ) $ (968,642 ) $ (6,224 ) $ (4,400 ) $ (734,112 ) $ (1,094,260 )



