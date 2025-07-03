Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Unveils Images of New Bahama Boat Works Models

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the release of the first official images of its new Bahama Boat Works model lineup following the Company's recent acquisition of Bahama Boat Works. The newly introduced Bahama models will include the 22', 24', and 28' center console boats. These additions will complement Bahama's existing lineup of 35', 37', 41', and 41GT models, expanding the brand to meet the diverse needs of boaters, from sandbar-hopping families to serious offshore anglers.

Bahama 22

"First off, is the new Bahama 22. This boat represents the most accessible entry point to the Bahama lineup without sacrificing quality," remarked Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Engineered from the keel up with the same premium DNA as its larger siblings, the Bahama 22 is built for coastal runs, island hops, and a relaxing day of fishing. It is simple, sleek, and focused on performance, offering the authentic Bahama experience in a size suitable for solo anglers, young families, and weekend enthusiasts alike."

Bahama 24

Twin Vee also released the first images of the Bahama 24. According to Visconti, this boat combines serious build quality with all-day versatility. Designed for boaters who are looking for offshore confidence alongside inshore flexibility, the 24-foot center console carries Bahama's signature clean aesthetic and solid construction into a midsize package. "We're designing the Bahama 24 to offer premium features where it counts and purpose-built everywhere else," explained Visconti. "This boat brings durability and capability on the water, whether navigating narrow channels in pursuit of tarpon or venturing out to a favorite reef, all with the distinctive excellence Bahama is known for."

Bahama 28

The Company also unveiled the all-new Bahama 28 with the images above. The Bahama 28 provides next-level capability in a size that balances performance and comfort. "With increased room to work in the cockpit, extended range for offshore excursions, and more of Bahama's renowned fit and finish, the 28-foot center console is intended to be an all-around workhorse with a luxurious edge, engineered for the long haul, and designed to impress," stated Visconti.

The Company plans to carry forward Bahama's core values in boat construction so that its newest additions embody the brand's well-renowned performance, resilience, and uncompromising fit and finish. "The updated Bahama model family, which will now span from 22 feet to 41 feet, will continue to be engineered to deliver premium ride quality, intelligent design, and industry-leading durability across its entire range," said Visconti. "Twin Vee is committed to ensuring every Bahama boat, regardless of size, upholds the excellence that has garnered the brand a loyal following."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Bahama Boat Works

Bahama Boat Works is a builder of yacht-quality offshore center console fishing boats, delivering precision craftsmanship and superior performance for discerning owners who demand the absolute best. Each boat is built to exacting standards, ensuring a premium boating experience. For more information, visit bahamaboatworks.com.

