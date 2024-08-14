Industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary series focused on junior mining, celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that drives the industry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") proudly announces the launch of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold new reality documentary series set to revolutionize how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry. The series debuts with its first featured company, Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C), offering an in-depth, unfiltered and behind-the-scenes look at their project and the broader world of mineral exploration.

EarthLabs Expeditions is an industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary meets junior mining, exploration video series. It's an epic journey into the unknown, where:

Adventure has no script.

Discovery has no limits.

The truth is raw, real, and riveting.

Limited to just 10 Expeditions per year, EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. Jonathan travels the world, getting his boots on the ground, meeting with industry leaders, workers, and the people who make up this dynamic sector.

EarthLabs Expeditions highlights not just the challenges but also the pride and dedication of those whose work is essential yet often goes unnoticed.

Episode 1 - Surge Battery Metals

The inaugural episode of EarthLabs Expeditions features a visit to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF), a company dedicated to securing the domestic lithium supply chain through its Nevada North Lithium Project. This project focuses on exploring high-grade, near-surface lithium deposit in Nevada, USA-a crucial resource for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. As global demand for sustainable energy solutions grows, Surge Battery Metals is at the forefront, actively exploring and developing battery-grade metals that could power the future of green energy.

About EarthLabs

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer: The information in this video is provided "as is" without any warranty of any kind. EarthLabs Inc. and its affiliates are not liable for any damages arising from the use of this video. This video was produced by EarthLabs, which has a marketing agreement with the featured company. This is not financial advice. This video does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the company or any other issuer. All statements and/or opinions expressed by third parties are solely the opinions and the responsibility of the person or entity providing those materials.

