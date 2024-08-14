

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) is up over 89% at $1.59. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is up over 28% at $1.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is up over 24% at $6.56. Nuburu, Inc. (BURU) is up over 22% at $1.94. Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is up over 18% at $12.26. Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 15% at $21.98. Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) is up over 12% at $45.71. GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) is up over 11% at $17.69. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 11% at $1.61. CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) is up over 10% at $2.55. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) is up over 10% at $1.50. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is up over 9% at $15.37. AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is up over 8% at $1.24. Kellanova (K) is up over 7% at $80.00.



In the Red



TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is down over 45% at $2.00. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is down over 16% at $2.56. SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) is down over 16% at $2.28. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) is down over 14% at $60.10. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is down over 14% at $5.20. Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is down over 13% at $9.38. QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is down over 12% at $8.25. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is down over 12% at $2.20. Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) is down over 10% at $30.00. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) is down over 10% at $2.88. MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) is down over 10% at $1.29. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 7% at $9.24. Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is down over 7% at $4.40.



