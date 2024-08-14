CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, today unveiled a bold new visual identity and brand position, signaling a new era that reflects the company's leadership in an AI-driven world. The new logo, tagline, visuals and brand personality reaffirm the company's commitment to its customers and to the future of technology.

The company's new tagline "Navigate Change" highlights CI&T's unwavering commitment to being a trusted partner to customers, helping them navigate and thrive amid the rapidly-evolving landscape of technology and business. The new visual identity arrives at a pivotal moment in CI&T's nearly 30-year journey aligning with its remarkable growth and global expansion. Building on its successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange and the growing adoption of its proprietary AI platform CI&T FLOW, CI&T remains steadfast in its commitment to offering innovative solutions and leading industry trends.

"CI&T has always been a digital pioneer, defined by continuous growth, and our momentum has only accelerated in recent years. We have achieved significant milestones, including going public, acquiring five companies, and driving innovation in artificial intelligence. Today, with our new brand identity, we are entering a new phase that reflects our aspirations for the future," said Bob Wollheim, EVP, Partner of Growth People.

The new visuals are designed to reflect the company's commitment to the future of technology, embracing a bolder and more modern representation. The refreshed visual identity encompasses the company's core values and origins in Collaboration, Innovation, and Transformation which together make "CI&T".

"We are experiencing a moment of reinvention and renewal. We will continue to invest in emerging technologies and nurture our global talent worldwide, solidifying our leadership in digital transformation. The next decade promises extraordinary advances, and CI&T is poised to be a major catalyst for these changes," added Wollheim.

The renewal of the visual identity and brand personality was developed in partnership with British agency Make and archetype specialist Yone.

