Recognition Highlights CI&T's Leadership in Cloud-Based AI innovation, With Successful Use Cases From nima Educação and BASF

CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital transformation partner, has been awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Services Competency badge. The AWS Competency Program recognises partners with deep technical expertise and a proven track record of delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions. This achievement validates CI&T's capability to help organisations adopt and scale generative AI (GenAI) technologies to drive personalised experiences, process automation, and strategic value creation.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation and meaningful impact," said Felipe Demétrio de Souza, VP of Alliance at CI&T. "We've already seen strong results from clients leveraging CI&T solutions to transform their operations with AI-always with a focus on security, scalability, and long-term vision. This badge is a testament to that work."

"As we continue to expand in the UK and globally, our unique partnership with AWS plays a pivotal role in strengthening CI&T's position as a leader in tech acceleration. This recognition not only highlights our ingenuity in generative AI, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering pioneering, scalable solutions that turn insight into action for our clients across key industries in the region." Nick Curran, Chief Growth Officer at CI&T UK

Generative AI in Action

Several successful projects contributed to this recognition, including standout implementations with nima Educação and BASF, along with two additional well-rated use cases.

nima Educação, one of Brazil's largest private higher education groups, partnered with CI&T to deploy an AI-powered system for automatically grading essays and open-ended questions. Leveraging GenAI, the platform can assess over five million questions per month, generating scores and comments that educators can review to ensure pedagogical accuracy.

The solution has significantly reduced operational costs-to less than 25% of the original-and improved the speed and scalability of evaluations. It also enabled personalised feedback for students while freeing up faculty time for more strategic and enriching academic activities.

BASF, one of the world's leading chemical companies, collaborated with CI&T to launch the AI Lab Mixer, an immersive 3D virtual lab experience powered by a virtual assistant named Mixy. Driven by market trends, the platform enables innovation teams to co-create new product concepts in skin care, hair care, and sun protection-generating personalised product names, descriptions, and benefits in real time.

This innovative use of GenAI is transforming R&D workflows, accelerating the development of consumer-centric solutions.

Robust AWS infrastructure and expertise

CI&T's GenAI capabilities are supported by a robust infrastructure built on key AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, Nova, Lambda, EKS, API Gateway, and SageMaker. The company also boasts a team of over 300 AWS-certified professionals and holds several designations, such as AWS Well-Architected Partner, Migration Competency and Service Delivery Programs for EKS and CloudFront.

With a global presence and strong expertise across industries such as education, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, finance, retail, and CPG, CI&T continues to solidify its role as a leading AWS partner driving purposeful, scalable, and impactful generative AI adoption.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T's proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. CI&T operates globally, supported by over 7,400 professionals across 10 countries.

