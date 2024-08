WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR), Wednesday on SEC filing reported net income of $813.5 or $1.38 a share for July.



Revenue totaled $6.5 billion, consisting net premiums earned of $6.07 billion.



Combined ratio stood at 88, compared to last year's 90.6, hinting increase in profitability.



Currently, Progressive's stock is trading at $230.10, up 3.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



