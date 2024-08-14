The Namibian unit of Canada-based mining company B2Gold Corp. is building a $11 million solar project at the Otjikoto Mine in central Namibia. The installation is scheduled to start operations in January 2025. B2Gold Namibia, a unit of Canada-based mining company B2Gold Corp. , has said that it will expand its renewable energy intake at its Otjikoto Mine in central Namibia with a new 10 MW solar plant. Sustainable Power Solutions, a South African company, is constructing the project through its Namibian representative, Fortitude Property Group. B2Gold will purchase all power generated by the €11 ...

