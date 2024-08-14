

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory about a highly contagious seasonal respiratory virus known as parvovirus B19. The advisory draws attention to a significant increase in cases throughout the United States, particularly among children aged 5 to 9.



According to the CDC, the percentage of positive cases in this age group has risen dramatically, from 15% between 2022 and early 2024 to 40% in June 2024. Pregnant women are also at risk, as the virus can be transmitted from the mother to the fetus leading to miscarriage.



The CDC explained that parvovirus B19 is a common seasonal virus that primarily spreads through airborne respiratory droplets when people talk, breathe, cough, or sneeze.



Infections are often asymptomatic or result in mild, flu-like symptoms, with some individuals developing a distinctive facial rash, commonly referred to as a 'slapped cheek' rash, followed by joint pain, swelling, and a generalized body rash.



Most infections resolve on their own within a few weeks, however, the virus can cause severe complications in individuals with blood disorders or weakened immune systems, leading to a significant and potentially life-threatening decrease in blood cells.



The CDC stated that the virus is most contagious during the initial days of symptoms, and individuals are typically no longer contagious once the rash appears, indicating it is generally safe to return to work or school at that point. There are currently no vaccines available to prevent parvovirus B19 infection.



The CDC recommends following standard respiratory hygiene practices, such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, maintaining good hand hygiene, regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and possibly wearing a mask in the presence of others.



This advisory from the CDC comes after a report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control noted an unusual increase in parvovirus cases across 14 European nations in the first quarter of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX