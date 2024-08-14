

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - A new research, published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, has identified new early warning signs of dementia, which is often characterized by impaired thinking and decision-making abilities.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dementia affects more than 5 million Americans aged 65 and older.



For the study, scientists from China Agricultural University, Sweden's Karolinska Institute and Chicago's Rush University Medical Center followed 910 cognitively intact older adults in Illinois for more than 14 years.



During annual evaluations, scientists assessed psychological well-being components, such as self-acceptance, autonomy, environmental mastery, purpose in life, positive relations with others and personal growth, along with signs of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.



'Our findings indicate that personal growth and purpose in life may be more cognitively demanding than other components of wellbeing, and therefore may serve as more sensitive indicators of cognitive aging,' the researchers wrote.



The scientists found that a decline in a sense of purpose was detectable as early as three years, whereas a lack of personal growth was noticeable six years before dementia diagnosis. Also, 29 percent of the participants were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, of which 34 percent progressed to dementia.



'People with impaired cognitive function may be less likely to engage in social and leisure activities than they were previously, which can cause further deterioration in their relationships with friends or others,' the researchers added.



The research highlights the importance of psychological support for patients with dementia-related disorders. It also advocates for cultivating a strong sense of purpose and maintaining social connections to support cognitive health in later years.



