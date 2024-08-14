

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by a team of researchers from Stanford Medicine and published in the journal Nature Aging, presents groundbreaking findings on the aging process, indicating that the human body experiences significant fluctuations in the levels of various molecules and microorganisms during the ages of 40 and 60, rather than a gradual decline.



The research involved a comprehensive analysis of blood and biological samples collected from 108 participants aged between 25 and 75 over several years. The study closely monitored changes in molecules such as RNA, proteins, and metabolites, as well as the microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi residing within and on the human body.



Notable molecular changes were observed in individuals in their 40s, including substances linked to alcohol, caffeine, lipid metabolism, cardiovascular health, and skin and muscle. Conversely, for those in their 60s, notable changes were found in carbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, immune system regulation, kidney function, cardiovascular health, and skin and muscle.



Michael Snyder, the chair of genetics and the senior author of the study, emphasizes the significance of these findings, stating, 'We're not just changing gradually over time; there are some really dramatic changes. It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that's true no matter what class of molecules you look at.'



The study suggests that regardless of the underlying causes, individuals should be particularly mindful of their health during their 40s and 60s. The researchers recommend potential lifestyle adjustments such as increasing physical activity and reducing alcohol intake to better align with these biomolecular transitions. Snyder remarked, 'I'm a big believer that we should try to adjust our lifestyles while we're still healthy.' These findings offer a novel viewpoint on the aging process and provide valuable insights for individuals seeking to optimize their health as they age.



