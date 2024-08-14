

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Work-related stress could significantly increase the risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a common heart condition characterized by an irregular heart rhythm, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.



The study, led by Xavier Trudel, an occupational and cardiovascular epidemiologist at Laval University, Canada, followed nearly 6,000 white-collar workers over 18 years.



The research team focused on the impact of job strain, and the imbalance between efforts applied and rewards received, such as bonuses or job security.



The findings revealed that employees with high job strain had an 83 percent higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation compared to those with no such stress. Whereas, workers with an effort-reward imbalance had a 44 percent high risk.



'The effectiveness of workplace interventions to reduce psychosocial stressors that may also reduce the risk of AFib should be investigated in future research efforts,' Trudel said.



'Our research team previously conducted an organizational intervention designed to reduce psychosocial stressors at work, which was shown to effectively reduce blood pressure levels. Examples of organizational changes implemented during the intervention included slowing down the implementation of a large project to prevent increased workload; implementing flexible work hours; and holding meetings between managers and employees to discuss day-to-day challenges.'



The results suggest that employers and policymakers should prioritize creating positive work environments to protect cardiovascular health of the employees.



