Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Financing To Support RPM

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital" or "Gladstone") is pleased to announce the completion of a junior debt facility in support of Bluejay Capital Partners ('Bluejay Capital" or "Bluejay") and Trive Capital's ("Trive") acquisition of RPM Freight Systems, LLC ("RPM"), a technology-driven, asset-light provider of transportation management solutions to new and used finished vehicle logistics and other specialized freight markets in North America and Europe. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and serving 30+ countries across North America and Europe, RPM provides data driven solutions to serve OEMs, online dealers, re-marketing firms, and more in all their finished vehicle transport and component freight needs.

Eric Maloy, Managing Director at Gladstone Capital, stated, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bluejay and Trive Capital alongside a talented management team at RPM to support the future growth prospects of the business. RPM's market-leading technological capabilities and value-added service offerings for both shippers and carriers have resulted in market share growth and a defensive business model. We look forward to supporting the growth needs of the business."

Pierre Mathieu, Managing Partner at Bluejay Capital Partners, commented, "We were impressed with Gladstone Capital's ability to put together a flexible debt structure in an expedited manner to accommodate a tight timeline and look forward to working with the Gladstone team going forward."

Andrew Frank, Managing Director at Trive Capital, added, "Gladstone Capital has been a great partner in several of our portfolio companies by providing flexible capital structures to accommodate and support our value creation initiatives. Gladstone's approach to supporting the acquisition of RPM was no different and we look forward to working with Gladstone Capital on RPM and future transactions."

About Bluejay Capital: Bluejay Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in transportation and logistics businesses. The team has more than 120 years of combined operating experience in the sector and is comprised of industry experts with a strong track record of growth and value creation. Learn more about Bluejay Capital at www.bluejay-capital.com.

About Trive Capital: Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with over $7 billion in regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas. Learn more about Trive Capital at www.trivecapital.com.

About RPM: Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and serving 30+ countries across North America and Europe, RPM provides data driven solutions to serve OEMs, online dealers, re-marketing firms, and more in all their finished vehicle transport and component freight needs.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone family of funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

