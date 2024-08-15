

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary parts and related systems, reported that its net income for the first-half of 2024 decreased to 350.2 million Swiss francs from last year's 368.5 million francs, with earnings per share declining to 10.54 francs from 10.90 francs in the previous year.



Operating profit (EBIT) was 444.1 million francs down from 452.6 million francs in the previous year.



In Swiss francs, net sales decreased by 1.4% year-over-year to 1.638 billion francs, but rose in currency-adjusted terms by 1.7%.



For 2024 as a whole, the company expects net sales in local currencies to be at the prior-year level and an EBITDA margin of around 29%.



