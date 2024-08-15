

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group (RNK.L), a British gambling company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax was 15.5 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 123.3 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 2.7 pence, compared to loss of 20.5 pence a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 5.9 pence, compared to 1.1 pence last year. Underlying like-for-like or LFL operating profit surged 131 percent to 46.5 million pounds from 20.1 million pounds last year, and was slightly ahead of analysts' consensus.



Net Gaming Revenue or NGR was 734.7 million pounds, up 8 percent from last year's 681.9 million pounds.



Group underlying LFL NGR increased 9 percent year on year with all businesses in growth.



The company reported strong trading in the fourth quarter, with LFL NGR increasing 14 percent year on year.



Going ahead, the company projects good momentum into 2025.



Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 0.85p per share. The resumption of dividend payments to shareholders reflects the Board's confidence in the improving trading and financial position of the Group.



Rank Group is also intending to declare an 2025 interim dividend alongside its half year results in January 2025.



