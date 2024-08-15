

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate remained stable for the second straight month in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent in July, the same as in the previous two months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.6 percent.



There were 370,000 unemployed people in July, unchanged from June.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, held steady at 8.6 percent.



