

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Thursday after official data showed the U.K. economy expanded again in the second quarter, but the pace of growth moderated slightly due to the contractions in industrial and construction output.



Real gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the three months to June, following the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



The quarterly growth was driven by the widespread improvement in the services sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias at 8,287 after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.



In corporate news, motor and home insurer Admiral surged 7 percent after posting strong first-half 2024 results.



Rank Group shares also soared 7 percent. The owner of Mecca Bingo swung back into the black in the year to the end of June amid a strong year of trading.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX