

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June as exports fell amid a sharp rise in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.3 billion in June from EUR 6.5 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.5 billion.



Exports logged a monthly decrease of 2.0 percent in June, while imports grew by 8.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports fell 10.0 percent annually in June, and imports were 5.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 4.79 billion from EUR 5.91 billion last year.



Exports to Great Britain plunged by 13.0 percent annually in June, while those to the United States jumped by 23.0 percent.



