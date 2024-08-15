

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As Ukraine's offensive inside Russia enters the 10th day, Ukrainian troops launched drones targeting four Russian airfields.



Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Kursk and Belgorod since Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region on August 6.



The Ukrainian forces have made major inroads into the Russian territory in what is considered as Kiev's biggest counter-attack since Russia invaded Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.



In a video address released on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces took Russian soldiers captive in southern Russia and destroyed a fighter jet.



Ukrainian troops advanced up to 2 kilometers further into the Kursk region, according to him.



That means Ukrainian troops advanced up to a total of 30 kilometers across the border into the Russian south-west region after launching surprise incursion of Kursk 10 days ago.



Zelensky described the military attacks as 'precise, timely and effective,'



Ukraine's air force claimed to have shot down 29 drones launched overnight by Russia. Casualties have been reported in the attack.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX