Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) ("BrandPilot AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions, is proud to announce that it has added Forgotten Playland to its growing client roster. Forgotten Playland is a leading Web3 gaming company known for its innovative and immersive games.

Forgotten Playland is BrandPilot AI's first gaming client, and its addition to the Company's portfolio represents a significant milestone in BrandPilot AI's strategic decision to expand into new markets. The Company's AI-powered solutions will be used to enhance Forgotten Playland's game development process, improve player engagement, and drive revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Forgotten Playland to the BrandPilot AI family," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Forgotten Playland is a visionary company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of gaming. We are confident that our AI solutions will help Forgotten Playland achieve even greater success."

"We are excited to partner with BrandPilot AI," said Mickele Hieronymus, Marketing Director at Forgotten Playland. "BrandPilot AI's AI solutions are cutting-edge, and we believe that they will give us a significant competitive advantage. We look forward to working with BrandPilot AI to take our games to the next level."

About Forgotten Playland

Forgotten Playland is a web3 game that combines the excitement of gaming with the power of blockchain technology. The game offers players a unique and immersive experience, allowing them to collect, trade, and battle creatures in a virtual world. Forgotten Playland is committed to providing players with a fun and engaging gaming experience.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

