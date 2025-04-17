Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, today announced that four companies began audit engagements with its platform last week and a fifth company has began a live trial.

This development follows the company's March 24 launch of its free AdAi Audit aimed at identifying inefficiencies in Google Search campaigns. The program is designed to help marketers identify inefficiencies in paid search, with a specific focus on branded keyword spend that lacks competitive presence.

The companies currently undergoing audits represent a diverse set of industries and business models:

A U.S.-based, direct-to-consumer mattress brand with significant national ad spend;

A European performance apparel company serving the high-end cycling market;

A formalwear brand with broad retail distribution and a strong ecommerce presence in North America;

A Canadian digital-first jewelry brand known for personalized and seasonal campaigns.

Each audit includes a comprehensive analysis of historical paid search performance, competitor visibility, and calculation of potential savings. The goal is to surface areas where spend may be redundant or inefficient-insights that often lead to meaningful media cost savings and improved return on investment.

In parallel, a major Canadian investment management and advisory firm has moved into a live trial of AdAi. The trial will actively recover ad spend using the platform's real-time optimization capabilities on branded paid search campaigns.

The Company will continue to report progress as audits and trials transition into commercial relationships.

BrandPilot AI is also hosting a live webinar today at 1:00 PM EST in partnership with Search Engine Land. The session, "Solving the Uncontested Paid Search Problem," will explore how marketing leaders can identify and eliminate inefficiencies in paid search using AdAi. There's still time to register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi, combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

