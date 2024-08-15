

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly condemned the Houthi seizure of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Yemen headquarters in capital Sanaa.



The storming and takeover of the OHCHR headquarters by Houthi militants violates international norms, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.



This is the latest in an aggressive series of Houthi actions including detentions of UN, international organization, and diplomatic personnel working to help the Yemeni people. These actions will further obstruct the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Yemenis who have endured crisis conditions for far too long, State Department said.



There can be no sustainable solution to Yemen's conflict as long as the Houthis insist on attacking international ships and threatening their neighbors and the Yemeni people, it added.



