

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investor sentiments on Thursday might be influenced by a slew of economic announcements.



Shares of Walmart, Inc. are gaining in the pre-market activity on the NYSE. The company has third-quarter guidance, and raised its fiscal 2025 forecast. The second-quarter operating income and net sales were higher, however reported a weak net profit. Walmart U.S. Comps increased 4.2 percent.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Indes point to a moderately higher open As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 131.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 51.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 242.75 points or 0.6 percent to 40,008.39 and the S&P 500 rose 20.78 points or 0.4 percent to 5,455.21, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest gain, inching up 4.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,192.60.



The Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 234K, while it was up 233K in the prior week.



The Retail Sales for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.0 percent.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 5.8, while it was up 13.9 in July.



The Empire State Manufacturing Index for August is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 6.0, while it was minus 6.6 in the prior month.



The Import and Export Prices for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is down 0.1 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in May.



The Industrial Production for July will be revealed at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Business Inventories for June will be scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in May.



The Housing Market Index for August is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 42, while it was up 42 in July.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 21 bcf.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Level was up $7.175 trillion.



Asian stocks finished higher on Thursday. Chinese markets climber at the close. China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 2,877.36, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally lower at 17,109.14.



Japanese markets rose for a fourth day. The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.8 percent to 36,726.64. The broader Topix Index settled 0.7 percent higher at 2,600.75.



Australian stocks ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.2 percent to 7,865.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index crept up 0.2 percent to 8,083.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 7.75 points or 0.11 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 76.79 points or 0.43 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 8.08 points or 0.10 percent. The Swiss Market Index is gaining 2.66 points or 0.02 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.34 percent.



