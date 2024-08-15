Atlas Salt Announces Publication of its Inaugural ESG Report - The Path to a Sustainable Legacy

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report") for its Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project").

The ESG Report highlights Atlas Salt's commitment to upholding core values of environmental stewardship and community engagement while focusing on innovative and sustainable mining.

Three core sustainability-related priorities are outlined in the ESG Report:

Maintaining Social License: We are building the social license to operate through engagement right from the planning stage with all key partners for the Project, with the goal of building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

Developing Market for Clean Salt: We know that demand for de-icing salt currently outstrips domestic supply, so we are focused on identifying bulk and packaged clients who value purchasing clean, low-carbon salt, and who will partner with us to support our sustainable mining practices.

Minimizing Impact: Minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and operating sustainably are at the heart of our business. The salt that we will extract will be mined with state-of-the-art electric equipment powered from the provincial grid, and if you fly over the Project you will see that it will occupy very little surface area compared to other mining operations.

Rick LaBelle, CEO, commented: "I'm excited to publish our inaugural ESG report. We have been thoughtful and rigorous in our approach to stakeholder engagement and ensuring that environmental impacts will be minimal. The management team at Atlas truly understands and responds to the needs of Canada, our communities, and our investors, showcasing our commitment to sustainability and responsible growth. We are deploying an innovative design, pursuing sustainable long-term operating practices and building on the unique characteristics of our home base in Newfoundland and Labrador".

Our Inaugural ESG Report sets out a detailed account of our annual performance in the areas of health, safety, social and environmental matters. This report is intended to provide information on Atlas Salt's strategies and practices in our approach to ESG and to report on the sustainability practices of the Project. We will provide the North American markets with de-icing salt that is cleanly extracted and has a minimal transportation emission footprint to North American markets.

The ESG Report will support the Company's current strategic discussions with various parties, including potential sources of financing, allowing the Company to advance the Project's construction and unlocking shareholder value.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com/. A copy of the ESG Report will be available for download on Atlas Salt's website.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

