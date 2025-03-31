Atlas Salt Inc.: Atlas Salt Appoints New Director

Atlas Salt Inc. (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt" - (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that Mr. Marc Boissonneault has resigned as a director. The Company has appointed Mr. Bob Kelly to the Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Marc for his thoughtful contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Kelly is a seasoned mining professional with 40 years of comprehensive senior management experience. Highlights of his career include being former Vice President of Teck Resources Limited. He was responsible for all aspects of Health and Safety Leadership across Teck's operating sites, projects, exploration sites and office locations encompassing both employees and contractors. Prior to that he was General Manager for Teck's Duck Pond Operations in central Newfoundland which included underground base metal mining utilizing ramp access as well as open pit extraction.

At the Voisey's Bay Nickel Company Ltd. (VBNC) Bob held the position of Assistant to the President including co-ordinating the company's input into the Bankable Feasibility Study for the Voisey Bay mine and concentrator in Labrador and administering the related Industrial and Employment Benefits Agreement on behalf of the company. His final position at VBNC was Construction Manager responsible for all construction activities at the hydro-met nickel demonstration plant in Argentia NL.

Bob started his career with the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) in Labrador, rising the ranks through Mine Manager to Manager of Primary Ore Division (40 million tonnes of ore per annum) as a key member of the IOC executive team.

Chairman Patrick Laracy commented "We are very glad to bring Bob on board with his immense experience in mine management, construction, safety and stakeholder engagement in a jurisdiction that he is very familiar with. His input will be invaluable for the Company as we develop the Great Atlantic salt deposit."

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

