Atlas Salt Inc.: Atlas Salt Supports Memorial University Researchers with their Passive Array for Critical Minerals on the Island of Newfoundland

ST. GEORGE'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that it is actively supporting Memorial University of Newfoundland ("Memorial University") researchers with their Passive Array for Critical Minerals on the Island of Newfoundland ("PACMIN") to help to better understand the geological structures and the plate-tectonic processes that assembled the island hundreds of millions of years ago.

PACMIN is a joint initiative between Memorial University, Université du Québec à Montréal, and Yale University, with financial and in-kind support from Natural Resources Canada and select business partners. It has deployed a new network of 22 seismograph stations across Newfoundland to record ground vibrations and use these signals to image the internal structure of the Earth beneath Newfoundland. This information will improve the understanding of the deep tectonic processes that played a role in the island's formation and will help to better determine the location of critical minerals that are needed to facilitate the transition to a greener economy, a goal consistent with Atlas Salt's business objectives.

In support of this initiative, PACMIN has installed a seismograph at one of Atlas Salt's facilities in St. George's. The PACMIN project will run through the end of summer 2027.

Dr. J. Kim Welford, Principal Investigator for PACMIN and Associate Professor, Department of Earth Sciences, Memorial University, commented, "Enhanced knowledge of the geological structure of Newfoundland could help to provide economic benefits for future generations of Newfoundlanders. We are pleased that corporate citizens of the Island of Newfoundland, particularly those with a direct involvement in the mining community such as Atlas Salt, have offered their assistance with the PACMIN project."

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, added, "We are excited to be supporting Memorial University researchers on this initiative. Atlas Salt has a strong commitment to increasing mining activities and initiatives in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and we believe the knowledge gained through the PACMIN project will be of tremendous benefit in this respect. We look forward to building our relationship with Memorial University, and we anticipate additional collaborations with academia in the future."

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

