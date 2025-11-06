Atlas Salt Inc.: Atlas Salt Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Feasibility Study of Its Great Atlantic Salt Project

ST. GEORGE'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF)(FRA:9D00) announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") to present the results of an Updated Feasibility Study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of its Great Atlantic Salt Project. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 30, 2025. The Report is dated November 5, 2025, with an effective date of September 30, 2025.

The Report was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), with contributions from specialized engineering and technical partners including Shaft and Tunnel Consulting Services Ltd., Terrane Geoscience Inc., Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions ("Sandvik"), and Tamarack Resources and can be found under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D, Project Director and General Manager, who is a 'Qualified Person' for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

