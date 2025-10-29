Atlas Salt Inc.: Atlas Salt Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Continental Conveyor for Material Handling Systems at the Great Atlantic Salt Project

ST. GEORGE'S NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces the signing of a comprehensive non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Continental Conveyor ("Continental"). This agreement establishes Continental as the Integrated Project Delivery ("IPD") Partner responsible for the design and supply of the material handling conveyor systems at the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project").

Continental brings over 60 years of expertise in delivering heavy-duty bulk material handling systems across mining, ports, cement, and smelting industries. With established Canadian manufacturing operations in Quebec and Ontario, Continental will supply the complete conveyor package for the Great Atlantic Salt Project, spanning underground crushing systems through surface storage and overland conveyors to the port at Turf Point.

Key Elements of the Partnership

Comprehensive Scope: Continental will supply the full conveyor system for the Project, including 28 belt conveyors and head chutes covering underground, surface, overland, and port operations.

Integrated Project Delivery: As an IPD partner, Continental will work alongside Atlas Salt and other IPD firms to integrate equipment design, risk management, and project controls into a unified execution plan.

Proven Bulk Material Handling Expertise: With a global track record in mining and resource industries, Continental's systems have been deployed in harsh operating environments worldwide, including potash, gold, coal, and port facilities.

Canadian Manufacturing and Support: With facilities in Thetford Mines, QC and Napanee, ON, Continental offers local engineering, fabrication, and service capabilities to support timely delivery and long-term operational reliability.

Safety and Reliability: Continental applies established safety programs and robust manufacturing practices to deliver reliable, long-life conveyor systems that meet the demanding requirements of Canadian mining projects.

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, stated, "The selection of Continental Conveyor as our IPD partner for material handling represents another critical milestone for the Great Atlantic Salt Project. Their proven expertise, Canadian manufacturing base, and ability to deliver complete conveyor systems from underground to port provides Atlas Salt with the confidence to execute this core element of the Project with safety and certainty."

Brian Lynn, Vice President of Continental Conveyor, added, "We are proud to partner with Atlas Salt on this landmark Canadian mining project. With our extensive experience in bulk material handling and our integrated manufacturing facilities, we are committed to providing a complete, reliable, and efficient conveyor solution for the Great Atlantic Salt Project."

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D, Project Director and General Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Continental Conveyor

Founded in 1963, Continental Conveyor is a Canadian manufacturer of bulk material handling equipment with facilities in Quebec and Ontario. The company designs and supplies complete conveyor systems, feeders, reclaimers, stackers, and associated equipment to industries including mining, smelting, cement, ports, and power generation. With over 220 employees and decades of global experience, Continental is recognized for delivering robust, engineered solutions in demanding environments.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

