anitya Launches Its First Generation Web-Based 3D Creation Engine

With anitya, building applications for spatial computing or any AR/VR/MR is easy and affordable as the platform transforms the creation of gamified immersive experiences.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / As XR technology and spatial computing become ever more prominent and present, the big elephant in the room can be translated into the question: how can this creative process be democratised? anitya comes to neutralise this gap. anitya empowers anyone interested in creating immersive experiences and overcomes the high-cost and high-learning curve platforms available in the market. anitya's version one features six 100% customisable templates to help creators navigate their first gamified experience-building process.

anitya's launch accompanies extensive growth in the development of immersive technologies; as shown by Grand View Research, the spatial computing market, valued at $80.5 billion in 2023, is projected to experience substantial growth with a compound annual growth rate of 43.8% from 2023 to 2030.

anitya stands out by a few characteristics, such as being completely web-based, eliminating any learning curve and requiring no previous coding knowledge. This scales the usability of the platform, as shown by anitya's CEO, Pedro Jardim:

"anitya lets you easily build training applications where workers can go through difficult or dangerous processes, such as learning to operate and regulate machines. In the education sector, anitya lets you build immersive class learning experiences. In architecture and real estate, anitya lets you integrate the 3D models and present your work by organising digital tours."

In the educational sector alone, immersive technologies have shown remarkable effectiveness, being 29% faster, having an 83% success rate, reducing errors by 50%, and increasing success by 76%.

In its pre-launch phase, anitya secured some impressive technical and commercial achievements, including collaborating with Lenovo. Both companies are already working to increase the number of applications in the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX glasses and onboard more agencies and creators to create content. anitya also partnered with and integrated Ready Player Me's avatar system, allowing users to integrate the company's Avatar Creator into their anitya experiences.

Pedro Jardim commented that these achievements reinforce anitya's scalability potential: "Imagine designing a gamified learning experience or any spatial computing application as easily as building a website. anitya is 100% collaborative, lowering barriers and unlocking new possibilities."

This horizontal solution makes anitya the ideal platform that can drastically lower the barrier to entry for the XR market, onboarding a new generation of creators that do not require previous code knowledge and allowing users to personalise their immersive worlds easily. Similarly, anitya has up to 60 times shorter installation time, with a 108 shorter compilation time on VR, all embedded on a ten times smaller editor size than similar platforms.

In conclusion, the platform allows anyone who wants to create an immersive experience to do so quickly, easily, and disruptively. This is the platform for everyone who wants to start developing their XR projects on a personal or commercial level.

