Envista: DEXIS Launches DEXIS Connect Pro, a New Proactive Service Platform for DEXIS CBCT and Intraoral Sensor Devices, Focused on Increasing Device Uptime

QUAKERTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / DEXIS Connect Pro proactively monitors the health of DEXIS CBCT and intraoral sensor devices through IoT technology and can automatically arrange support or equipment replacements if performance issues are detected, allowing customers' DEXIS products to stay up and running more consistently.

"The ability to ensure top performance of our equipment in the field has increased the level of customer service we're able to provide," says Brian Gooch, Global Product Manager and Marketing Vice President at DEXIS. "Our goal is to maximize the consistent productivity of our clients' digital workflows while also providing quick and confident solutions to any issues that may arise. This solution, combined with our knowledgeable customer service team, helps us deliver that experience."

DEXIS Connect Pro arms 100+ DEXIS technical support agents with insights into client equipment performance in order to deliver issue resolution efficiently, as device status is remotely monitored.

"DEXIS Connect Pro provides the kind of customer experience I've come to expect from DEXIS," says Amber Metro-Sanchez, dental hygienist at Omni Dental. "The knowledge that my sensor communicates with DEXIS support and that they're ready to help me if I ever need it gives me peace of mind. They've always been so responsive and helpful, DEXIS Connect Pro really demonstrates the kind of attention to customer care and continuous innovation I've grown accustomed to with DEXIS."?

DEXIS devices compatible with DEXIS Connect Pro include ORTHOPANTHOMOGRAPH OP 3D LX, i-CAT FLX V-Series, DEXIS Ti2 Sensor, DEXIS IXS Sensor, and DEXIS Titanium Sensor. Learn more about DEXIS Connect Pro by contacting your local DEXIS sales representative.

About DEXIS????

DEXIS is the global leader in dental imaging. We bring together the most trusted brands in 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software in one connected and AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies use smart simplicity to increase productivity and enhance diagnostic confidence. For more information, please visit DEXIS.com.

