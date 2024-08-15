

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday announced that Ontario and Quebec, under new early access process, will reimburse subcutaneous Epkinly, for the treatment of diffuse large B cell Lymphoma.



Epkinly, an IgG1-bispecific antibody, is now listed on the Ontario Health for the treatment of adult patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy and who have previously received or are unable to receive CAR-T cell therapy.



Diffuse large B cell Lymphoma or DLBCL is a type of aggressive, fast-growing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and is the most common type of NHL.



