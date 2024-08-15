Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem:Anmerkungen

CA4296442060 High Arctic Energy Services Inc. 15.08.2024 CA42964L1094 High Arctic Energy Services Inc. 16.08.2024 Tausch 4:1

CA65558V1004 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 15.08.2024 CA65558V2093 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 16.08.2024 Tausch 10:1