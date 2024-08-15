

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - AltStore PAL, an open-source application designed to facilitate the distribution of applications from independent developers within the European Union, has recently announced via social media that it has secured a grant from Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, making it free.



This financial support will cover Apple's Core Technology fee in the future, enabling AltStore PAL to be available to users without any subscription costs.



Earlier this year, in response to the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Apple to accommodate third-party app stores in the EU through an iOS update, Apple introduced measures to discourage developers from using unofficial app marketplaces. These measures included the introduction of a substantial Core Technology Fee (CTF) that increases with the user base.



Now due to this 'MegaGrant' from Epic Games, AltStore PAL will no longer pass this fee on to its users. The platform has reassured current subscribers that they will not incur any charges upon renewal, and the AltStore team has indicated plans to show appreciation to existing subscribers in an upcoming update, although specific details remain undisclosed. Additionally, users who have already made payments will not face extra charges at the time of renewal.



The MegaGrants initiative, which began in 2019, is part of a $100 million fund established by Epic Games to support a wide array of creators, including game developers and those advancing open-source technologies in the 3D graphics field. Grant amounts can range from $5,000 to $500,000, as per Epic's initial announcement. Though Epic Games opted not to reveal the specific amount awarded to AltStore PAL, reports TechCrunch.



iPhone users in the European Union can access AltStore PAL through the AltStore website, while alternative app marketplaces remain unavailable outside the EU.



