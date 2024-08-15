

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers have found that brain imaging techniques can identify signs of consciousness in some patients with unresponsive brain injuries.



According to Nicholas D. Schiff, MD, from the Feil Family Brain & Mind Research Institute and the Department of Neurology at Rockefeller University Hospital, at least 25% of patients who are unresponsive to commands may actually possess cognitive abilities. This discovery is significant as it could help improve prognosis and patient outcomes.



Previous research has revealed that a condition known as Cognitive Motor Dissociation (CMD) can occur in 10% to 20% of individuals with severe brain injuries. This condition is characterized by the detection of brain activity in response to motor imagery commands using functional MRI or EEG. Patients with CMD have been found to be four times more likely to achieve functional independence within a year.



The study involved 241 unresponsive patients from six different institutions who were asked to engage in cognitive tasks, such as imagining themselves playing tennis. The results showed that 25% of these patients exhibited brain activity patterns similar to those of healthy individuals, indicating potential awareness. Through functional MRI and electrode recordings, the researchers identified 60 patients with signs of awareness.



It is important to note that these assessments were conducted, on average, eight months after the patients' brain injuries, a time period during which patients often demonstrate gradual improvement. Dr. Schiff emphasized the significance of timely assessments, stating that people with severe brain injuries continue to show improvement over time.



While these new findings are promising, the researchers pointed out that further studies are needed to determine whether the detection of CMD can lead to improved outcomes. They also acknowledged certain limitations of the study, such as the varied methodologies used across different research sites and the limited availability of expertise to assess CMD in general clinical settings.



