

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - xAI, the artificial intelligence startup founded by Elon Musk, introduced the beta version of its latest AI assistant, Grok 2 on Wednesday, with fewer restrictions on the types of images that can be generated.



According to the company, 'Compared to its predecessor, Grok-2 is more intuitive, steerable, and versatile across a wide range of tasks, whether you're seeking answers, collaborating on writing, or solving coding tasks.'



Though in comparison to its competitors like DALL-E and Gemini, Grok-2 appears to have fewer limits on the types of images it can create, including those featuring political figures. Its image generator can produce a broad spectrum of visuals, which platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT have restricted due to concerns surrounding misinformation and inappropriate content.



In a review conducted by the Guardian, it was found that Grok-2's outputs included controversial images such as depictions of Donald Trump piloting a plane into the World Trade Center and the prophet Muhammad depicted with a bomb, as well as portrayals of Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in revealing attire. In contrast, ChatGPT declines such requests based on its terms of service, prohibiting representations of real-world violence, disrespect towards religious figures, and explicit material.



Additionally, various users shared instances of Grok-2 generating images of copyrighted brands and characters, such as the Simpsons, Nike sneakers, and Tom and Jerry enjoying a Coca-Cola.



Elon Musk, on the other hand, expressed excitement for Grok's unrestricted capabilities, proclaiming, 'Grok is the most fun AI in the world!'



Moreover, the company has introduced Grok-2 mini, a smaller and faster variant of Grok-2. Both Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini are currently available in beta on X (formerly known as Twitter) for users with a 'Premium' or 'Premium+' subscription. xAI announced that both models will be accessible through its enterprise API later this month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX