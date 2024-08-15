

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vermont's Cannabis Control Board has warned about the increasing sales of cannabis in online market, where any individual could purchase the product without any ID verification.



A concerned parent shared their reaction with WCAX, after their child purchased a cannabis product online, 'I felt angry and asked all the questions at once. I mean, if you care as a parent, you would care what decision your child is making. The who, why, where, could be from anybody...Anything and anybody. The how, at certain ages, shouldn't be so easy.'



Kelly Dougherty from the Vermont Department of Health advised parents to talk to their children about the dangers of cannabis use, and online purchase.



'They should observe if their child is less engaged in their school work or extracurricular activities than they had been in the past because that can be an indicator of substance use,' she continued, WCAX reports.



Dougherty added that schools can play an important role in monitoring children and guiding them towards healthier habits.



James Pepper with Vermont's Cannabis Control Board also raised concerns about the rising presence of cannabis synthetic products like Delta-8 and Delta-10 in the market.



'They're not regulated. They have, in all likelihood, harmful adulterants in them, and that's intentional. And so to think that these are safe or they're a good alternative to regulated products is just not right,' Pepper warned.



Experts are expecting that the federal law would soon address these issues.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX