

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A recent research, conducted by Zydus Medical College and Hospital in India, found that drinking too much coffee or any other caffeine-containing beverage could severely affect heart health.



Researchers said that individuals who consume more than 400 mg of caffeine daily, equivalent to four cups of coffee, 10 cans of soda or two energy drinks, are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The risk is more elevated in those who consume over 600 mg of caffeine daily.



'Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events,' said lead researcher Dr. Nency Kagathara with Zydus Medical College and Hospital.



The study, presented at the American College of Cardiology's Asia scientific conference, involved 92 healthy people aged between 18 and 45 years. The participants reported their coffee consumption, and then underwent a three-minute step test to check their heart health.



Researchers found that about 20 percent of the participants consumed over 400 mg of caffeine daily, with higher consumption noted among women, people working in business and management roles, and individuals living in urban areas.



'Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates,' Kagathara warned.



The parasympathetic system is often called the 'rest and digest' system as it conserves energy and promotes relaxation in the body. If the system gets disrupted, it could lead to severe physical and psychological issues due to the body's inability to get adequate rest.



'Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all,' the lead researcher emphasized.



