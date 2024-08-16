Das Instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2024

The instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2024



Das Instrument DDR2 US82981J1097 SITE CENTERS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2024

The instrument DDR2 US82981J1097 SITE CENTERS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2024



Das Instrument 31Y US61775R1059 MORPHIC HOLDING IDL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2024

The instrument 31Y US61775R1059 MORPHIC HOLDING IDL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2024