The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.08.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.08.2024
Aktien
1 AU0000339426 Alcoa Corp. CDIS
2 CA42964L1094 High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
3 CA65558V2093 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Anleihen
1 US857477CN16 State Street Corp.
2 US222795AA49 Cousins Properties Inc.
3 US45138LBK89 Idaho Power Co.
4 US67103HAN70 O'Reilly Automotive Inc.
5 US682691AG50 OneMain Finance Corp.
6 EU000A3L1585 Europäische Union
7 DE000HLB5840 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
