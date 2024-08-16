The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.08.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.08.2024Aktien1 AU0000339426 Alcoa Corp. CDIS2 CA42964L1094 High Arctic Energy Services Inc.3 CA65558V2093 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.Anleihen1 US857477CN16 State Street Corp.2 US222795AA49 Cousins Properties Inc.3 US45138LBK89 Idaho Power Co.4 US67103HAN70 O'Reilly Automotive Inc.5 US682691AG50 OneMain Finance Corp.6 EU000A3L1585 Europäische Union7 DE000HLB5840 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale