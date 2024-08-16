DENTSU GROUP

Dentsu's H124 figures show sequential quarterly improvements, with the group posting organic growth of 0.2% in Q2. Encouragingly, this is in part ascribed to improved pitch win rates in all four reporting regions, underpinning growth projections through H224 and into FY25, despite the persistent difficult macroeconomic backdrop. The One dentsu initiative is driving collaborative efforts across group capabilities and geographies and we expect this to be at the heart of the new medium-term strategy, to be unveiled in H2. In the meantime, the Business transformation (BX) offering is proving effective in Japan and is now to be rolled out more widely. The shares continue to be valued well below peers and we would expect this discount to narrow with improving operational performance.

