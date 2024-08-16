Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2024 09:50 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linda Nektar: Interim Report for the six month period ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Management report

AS Linda Nektar (The Company's) unaudited turnover during the first half of 2024 was EUR 1.4m while the bottom line produced a net loss of EUR 0.04m. This was largely in line with management estimates. Although the revenue level was a couple of percentage points lower y-o-y (2.4%), an almost equal negative impact came from higher costs of raw materials during the period.

From an overall cash flow perspective the total net change was negligible. Key items to comment here would be that operating cash flows were lower mainly due to lower revenues and higher costs (EUR 162k in H1 2024 vs EUR 220k in H1 2023) while capex reduced as a result of previous projects moving to completion (EUR 58k vs EUR 202k for the respective periods). Financing cash flows had 2 items worth noting. These included close to 2/3 of a loan taken in 2023 being repaid (EUR 109k) as well as a dividend payment of EUR 63k (vs. EUR 158k in H1 2023).

It is important to note that the material deviation from the prior dividend payment size reflects a decision made at the most recent Annual General Meeting (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bf2f68170218ca321b9e21dfd4da89989&lang=en&src=listed). To clarify, the dividend payments undertaken in 2024 will be made in two equal tranches of EUR 0.04 per share. This compares with a single traditional dividend distribution of prior years. The second payment of EUR 0.04 per share is due in December 2024 with an ex-dividend date of November 19, 2024. More information can be found in the above link.

During H1 2024 a grant of EUR 66k was received through the Rural Development Plan measure 4.2.6 'Investment Support' provided by the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (ARIB).

The sales revenue of the company's products in the EU did not change significantly during the reporting period compared to the first half of 2023. However, there is one important point worth highlighting in the sales breakdown that confirms some progress in diversifying future revenue streams. This was a EUR 95k non-EU sale and is related to an industrial launch as a result of a long-term collaboration with global beverage industry players and partners.

Financial review

In H1 2024 AS Linda Nektar (The Company's) unaudited turnover was EUR 1,401,531 (H1 2023: EUR 1,436,642). This marked a decrease of 2.4% year-on-year. The first 6 months of 2024 ended in a net loss of EUR 36,798 (H1 2023: net profit EUR 39,898).

As of 30 June 2024, the Company's total assets came to EUR 3,601,265 (30.06.2023: EUR 3,955,492) marking a decrease of 9.0% year-on-year. Current assets amounted to EUR 1,230,093 (30.06.2023: EUR 1,458,883) or 34.2% of total assets. Fixed assets amounted to EUR 2,371,172 (30.06.2023: EUR 2,496,609) or 63.1% of the balance sheet total. Cash and cash equivalents came to EUR 313,303 (30.06.2023: EUR 319,198). Operating cash flow for the first 6 months of 2024 was a positive EUR 161,810 (H1 2023: EUR 220,457).

The liabilities of AS Linda Nektar totalled EUR 284,811 (30.06.2023: EUR 305,270) and equity amounted to EUR 3,316,454 (30.06.2023: EUR 3,650,222). As of 30 June 2024, there were loan commitments of EUR 37,484 for investments (30.06.2023: EUR 46,900).

A total of EUR 59,949 was invested into fixed assets (6 months 2023: EUR 130,057). Depreciation costs for the first 6 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 177,521 (6 months 2023: EUR 180,414).

As of 30 June 2024, the Company had 15 employees, one Management Board Member, and four Supervisory Board Members. Labour costs for the 6 months of 2024 (including taxes) amounted to EUR 257,887 (6 months 2023: EUR 260,043).

In H1 2024, the Company paid EUR 63,206 in dividends (H1 2023: EUR 158,014). The income tax cost on dividends was EUR 10,289 (6 months 2023: EUR 26,654).

Taking into account the present operating environment management reiterates its conservative 2024 revenue guidance figure of EUR 2.5m, effectively reflecting a flat outcome compared with 2023.

Financial Ratios

H1 2024H1 2023
Current Ratio = Current Assets / Current Liabilitiesx4.325.15
Quick ratio = (Current Assets - Inventories) / Current Liabilitiesx2.332.88
Working Capital = Current Assets - Current Liabilities945 2821 175 513
Equity Ratio = Total Equity / Total Assets*100%92.0992.28
Net Profit Margin = Net Profit / Sales Revenue*100%-2.632.78
Debt to Assets = Total Liabilities / Total Assetsx0.080.08

Statement of financial position

(In Euros)

30.06.202431.12.202330.06.2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents313 303316 256319 198
Receivables and prepayments349 775343 528496 448
Inventories567 015555 457643 237
Total current assets1 230 0931 215 2411 458 883
Non-current assets
Receivables and prepayments316868
Property, plant and equipment2 360 7502 534 0342 480 150
Intangible assets10 39112 80416 391
Total non-current assets2 371 1722 546 9062 496 609
Total assets3 601 2653 762 1473 955 492
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan liabilities37 484108 89725 000
Payables and prepayments247 327135 731258 370
Total current liabilities284 811244 628283 370
Non-current liabilities
Loan liabilities037 85521 900
Total non-current liabilities037 85521 900
Total liabilities284 811282 483305 270
Equity
Issued capital1 580 1431 580 1431 580 143
Share premium617 517617 517617 517
Statutory reserve capital93 62993 62993 629
Retained earnings (loss)1 061 9631 319 0351 319 035
Reporting period profit (loss)-36 798-130 66039 898
Total equity3 316 4543 479 6643 650 222
Total liabilities and equity3 601 2653 762 1473 955 492

Income statement

(In Euros)

H1 2024H1 2023
Revenue1 401 531 1 436 642
Other income258 0
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress10 460 35 625
Raw materials and consumables used-899 503 -858 994
Other operating expenses-103 147 -106 066
Employee expenses-257 887 -260 043
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal)-177 521 -180 414
Other expenses-139 -874
Operating profit (loss)-25 948 65 876
Interest income1 599 676
Interest expenses-2 160 0
Profit (loss) before tax-26 509 66 552
Income tax expense-10 289 -26 654
Reporting period profit (loss)-36 798 39 898

Statement of cash flows

(In Euros)

H1 2024 H1 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit (loss)-25 94865 876
Adjustments
Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal)177 521180 414
Total adjustments177 521180 414
Changes in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-6 21018 628
Changes in inventories-19 89920 103
Changes in payables and prepayments related to operating activities36 346-37 910
Income tax refund (paid)0-26 654
Total cash flows from operating activities161 810220 457
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-58 194-201 689
Proceeds from government grants66 466116 417
Interest received1 599676
Total cash flows from investing activities9 871-84 596
Cash flows from financing activities
Loans received046 900
Repayments of loans received-109 2680
Interest paid-2 1600
Dividends paid-63 206-158 014
Total cash flows from financing activities-174 634-111 114
Total cash flows-2 95324 747
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period316 256294 451
Change in cash and cash equivalents-2 95324 747
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period313 303319 198

Statement of changes in equity

(In Euros)

Issued capitalShare premiumStatutory reserve capitalRetained earnings (loss)Total
31.12.20221 580 143617 51780 0841 490 5943 768 338
Reporting period profit (loss)00039 89839 898
Declared dividends000-158 014-158 014
Changes in reserves0013 545-13 5450
30.06.20231 580 143617 51793 6291 358 9333 650 222
Reporting period profit (loss)000-170 558-170 558
31.12.20231 580 143617 51793 6291 188 3753 479 664
Reporting period profit (loss)000-36 798-36 798
Declared dividends000-126 412-126 412
30.06.20241 580 143617 51793 6291 025 1653 316 454

Additional information:

Kadri Rauba
Member of Management Board
AS Linda Nektar
Address: Kobela, Antsla parish, 66407 Võrumaa, Estonia
Telephone: +372 785 5768
E-mail: info@lindanektar.ee

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.