AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), was invited by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to ring the closing bell on August 5 to celebrate its fifth listing anniversary. In honor of the occasion, Dr. Calvin Choi, the founder of AMTD IDEA, rang the closing bell, and Stefan Jekyl, Head of International Listings, NYSE, witnessed this key milestone in the Company's history.

Since its debut on the NYSE in 2019, AMTD IDEA Group has continuously expanded and evolved to becoming a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across digital solutions and investment, media and entertainment, hospitality and VIP services etc. AMTD IDEA Group is the parent company of a diverse portfolio of global renowned media platform including L'OFFICIEL and The Art Newspaper.

L'Officiel

Born in France, L'OFFICIEL is one of the oldest and one of the world top-tier fashion magazines in the world, with over 100 years of history. Known as the Bible of fashion, L'OFFICIEL is internationally present in more than 30 countries and engages nearly 100 million fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The Art Newspaper

Founded in 1990, with key operations in Paris, London and the New York City, The Art Newspaper is a top tier publication and media platform of the art industry in the World. The Art Newspaper is the journal of record for the visual arts world covering international news and events and is the designated media of the world's most prestigious art fairs, enjoying the reputation as the bible of the art industry.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

