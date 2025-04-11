The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.04.2025
Aktien
1 US00180G3048 AMTD IDEA Group ADR
2 US74448R1059 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk ADR
3 US4626312015 IPSOS S.A. ADR
4 SGXE68418768 Tencent Holdings Ltd. SDR
5 SGXE85729692 Xiaomi Corp. SDR
6 US67054R2031 Nukkleus Inc.
7 US0231114044 Amarin Corp. PLC ADR
8 CA18453C4048 Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
9 US62526P7033 Mullen Automotive Inc.
10 CA69902F1009 Paradigm Gold Corp.
Anleihen
1 US704326AC18 Paychex Inc.
2 US704326AB35 Paychex Inc.
3 US704326AA51 Paychex Inc.
4 XS3038544790 Brambles USA Inc.
5 XS3029438267 Coop Pank AS
6 NO0013511121 GQM Services Ltd.
7 USG6436QAU07 NCL Corp. Ltd.
