The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.04.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.04.2025Aktien1 US00180G3048 AMTD IDEA Group ADR2 US74448R1059 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk ADR3 US4626312015 IPSOS S.A. ADR4 SGXE68418768 Tencent Holdings Ltd. SDR5 SGXE85729692 Xiaomi Corp. SDR6 US67054R2031 Nukkleus Inc.7 US0231114044 Amarin Corp. PLC ADR8 CA18453C4048 Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.9 US62526P7033 Mullen Automotive Inc.10 CA69902F1009 Paradigm Gold Corp.Anleihen1 US704326AC18 Paychex Inc.2 US704326AB35 Paychex Inc.3 US704326AA51 Paychex Inc.4 XS3038544790 Brambles USA Inc.5 XS3029438267 Coop Pank AS6 NO0013511121 GQM Services Ltd.7 USG6436QAU07 NCL Corp. Ltd.